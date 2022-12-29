Detrimental onslaught

By Leapy Lee • 29 December 2022 • 9:25

Because the British Labour party were so severely routed in the last election its supporters are totally aware the the only chance they have of winning the next ballot is if the country is brought to its knees.

Subsequently, one of the conspiratorial ways they are conniving to achieve this outcome is by instigating as much alarm and anxiety among its citizens as possible. The union bosses, who are utterly in league with the Labour hierarchy, are revelling in and wholly supporting the crippling strikes which are sweeping the country.

The media, especially the BBC are positively churning out disparaging reports, blaming the Conservatives for any depreciating state of affairs they can divulge; and periodically with monotonous regularity, they slot in Starmer or a documentary that delivers some kind of statement as to how the Labour party would improve the situation.

What the left exponents are endeavouring to do is create a misinformed and disheartened populace that also considers the only way to rescue its beloved country will be to elect a different government.

The faceless money men truly don’t care. They actually wouldn’t mind a Labour government taking control.

They are fully aware that the economics of a party that has to satisfy such a vast array of cross sectioned supporters to attain enough votes is easy pickings that will subsequently earn them even more power and financial gain until the party once again finishes up in exactly the same way as it did the last time.

Consequently losing their position to yet another brand new right wing government that has to spend their first few years struggling to rescue the country from the social and financial hole it has once again been plunged into. The one issue I do think is a mistake for the left is to nose dive the country into all this social and political confrontation too early.

Most of the present financial problems have been brought on by the Covid pandemic and the world energy situation. In 12 months or so they could all be straightening out. Are the conspiritors really confident enough to continue this detrimental onslaught for another two years? Probably.

Keep the faith.

Love Leapy. [email protected]

expatradioscotland.com

Monday and Friday 1pm till 4

