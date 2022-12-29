Embark on a potentially rewarding Cryptocurrency Journey with Binance and Dogeliens.

By EWN • 29 December 2022 • 14:18

As many are anticipating the rise of crypto once more, it is felt that time should be spent planning and choosing tokens that could yield profits. Amongst various viable options are Binance (BSC) and Dogeliens (DOGET), and if you want to know what prospects these tokens offer, continue reading.

Binance (BSC)

Binance is well-known globally as the largest cryptocurrency exchange, based on its daily acquired trading volume. After its release in July 2017, the platform has aimed to take cryptocurrency exchanges to the front line of financial activity internationally. Aside from Binance’s role as the biggest cryptocurrency exchange, it has launched an entire ecosystem of functionalities to cater to the needs of its users.

Binance was founded by Changpeng Zhao, who currently holds the position of its CEO, and He Yi, the chief marketing officer and co-founder. The platform is a unique ecosystem of decentralised networks based on the blockchain. Binance’s mission is to develop into a reliable provider of infrastructure services for the whole blockchain ecosystem.

Some of the functionalities included on the Binance network are; Binance Academy, Binance Chain, Trust Wallet, Binance Smart Chain, and more. Binance has an estimated market cap valued to be at $57 billion.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens is something of a youngster amongst meme coins and the latest addition to the pup family. Dogeliens is a platform that aims to be known as a DeFi (decentralised finance) master, granting the masses an ecosystem open to everyone from all walks of life.

Dogelines is a decentralised platform that caters to holders, users and investors by providing a fun peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that will earn the loyalty and trust of its members while allowing them to stake and earn coins with it. Buyers and sellers will also be able to conduct trades anonymously and securely and exchange their currencies without interference.

Dogeliens source code is available for public access thanks to its open-source nature, allowing users to modify it according to their requirements and share it too. Dogeliens offers its members the opportunity to learn more with its University of Barkington and Dogeliens academy, where users can acquire primary education for free, along with a chance to learn more about the blockchain world, DeFi, and NFTs.

Dogeliens hopes to improve the world by leading by example, allocating 3% of every transaction carried out on the platform to its charity wallet. Doegliens intends to launch a democratic voting system so holders can vote for the charity to be given the donations gathered weekly and other platform developments.

Everything on Dogeliens is paid for in its native token, which is $DOGET, to show people that cryptocurrency is a legit form of payment and encourage others to give it a chance. DOGET can be acquired at a low cost through Dogeliens’ official website, either using Binance Smart Chain or PancakeSwap.

Cryptocurrency is more than just a means of earning. But also provides ways to include ease into life and work. And BSC, along with the newcomer DOGET, have showcased what they have to offer, ultimately leaving it up to you to choose between them.

