FOUR NHS trusts in the UK declare critical incidents

Four HNS trusts in the UK have declared critical incidents due to the growing pressures on their resources.

Four NHS trusts in the UK have declared critical incidents today, Thursday, December 29, due to the increasing pressure being placed on their resources after the Christmas holidays.

They are the East of England Ambulance Service, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, and Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, and the South Western Ambulance Service.

The status was initiated on December 27 by the North East Ambulance Service, claiming unprecedented pressure on its staff. Record numbers have also been reported swamping the accident and emergency departments of the Surrey and Sussex trusts. Resources including 999 and GP services are said to be under mounting pressure.

Trusts across the UK are struggling in the aftermath of the recent ambulance drivers’ strike. Further industrial action by the ambulance services is scheduled for January. The British public is being urged to ensure they have their own medical kits available in case of emergencies with New Year’s Eve approaching.

And as Brits gear up to celebrate New Year, some NHS trusts have urged people to bring along their own medical kits due to staff shortages. This advice was offered in a tweet from Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust.

They wrote: “NHS services are really busy right now, and we need to concentrate on those most seriously ill. Your local pharmacy is a great place for expert advice. #HelpUsHelpYou and choose well this winter. Search on http://nhs.uk for your nearest pharmacy”.

We have declared a critical incident and remain under extreme pressure. If you need urgent medical help, please think 111 online first. 💻 999 is for life-threatening emergencies only. 🚨 https://t.co/L9gNiHzqzr #Think111 pic.twitter.com/NEFLz4m8nC — South Western Ambulance Service (@swasFT) December 29, 2022

“All the statistics tell us that it’s a desperate state of affairs. Things are as bad, or worse, than they have ever been. Winter is a meaningless term now – this entire year has been winter”, said Dr Iain Kennedy, speaking today with ITV.

He added: “But looking beyond the statistics, looking at the people behind the statistics, the picture being painted is even more grim and concerning”.

