By Imran Khan • 29 December 2022 • 12:10

Illegal immigrant arrested for working as Border Force official in UK. Photo by Christine Bird Shutterstock.com

The official believed to be in his late 30s was also suspended after the embarrassing revelation for the UK Border Force, which is responsible for stopping illegal migrants from entering the country.

UK Border Force arrested an official working in their department after discovering that he was an illegal immigrant, as reported on Thursday, December 29.

According to a statement by the UK Home office, the official, who is believed to be in his late 30s, was suspended after the revelations about his illegal immigration status came to light.

An official source quoted by The Sun on December 29, said, “Allowing an alleged illegal migrant to infiltrate the ranks of your border agency is pretty embarrassing”.

“With the eyes of the whole country on Border Force at the moment, this is the last thing they need”.

It is reported that the former border official came to the UK as a teenager, from the Balkans over 20 years ago. Upon arriving at the UK immigration, it is claimed that he lied about the country of his origin, in order to ensure that he could live in the country.

The UK government also claims that after Kosovo formally declared independence, several Albanian citizens, in an attempt to get asylum in Britain, declare that they are from Kosovo at the immigration.

As per the estimates by the UK government, out of the 45,000 people who illegally crossed the English Channel in 2022, 13,000 were reportedly from Albania. Due to this reason, the British government’s anti-illegal migration strategy has been targeting Albanian migrants in the country.

A statement by the UK Home Office spokesperson said, “We expect the highest standards of our staff”, adding, “As soon as we are made aware of allegations of wrongdoing, they are rigorously investigated, and we do not hesitate in taking decisive action”.

