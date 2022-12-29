International investment soars in Spanish property market

By Betty Henderson • 29 December 2022 • 17:11

Foreign property buyers have fuelled the recovery of the Spanish property market from the pandemic

FOREIGN investment in the Spanish property market reached an all-time high during 2022 according to a report released on Thursday, December 29. Purchases of Spanish properties surpassed records, causing value to similarly soar to unprecedented rates.

International interest in Spanish property bounced back during the last year, following a two year slump due to the pandemic.

Now, property experts say interest from investors in new markets including the Netherlands, Norway, Ukraine, and the USA has fuelled an impressive recovery from the pandemic. Purchases among certain markets have increased by more than 100 per cent since 2020.

As well as tapping into new markets, purchases from buyers in traditional foreign markets including Germans, British, and French people have remained steady throughout the year.

Market research carried out by one property giant found that locations including the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol, Balearic Islands and Canary Islands remained the most popular with expatriate property buyers.

According to the research, 22 Spanish towns, including Cómpeta and Laroya, also attract more searches from foreign buyers than domestic buyers.