Kremlin ‘insider’ claims Putin battling advanced Parkinson’s as he cancels another event

By Chris King • 29 December 2022 • 23:33

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com

Vladimir Putin cancelled a second event in the space of a few days prompting a Kremlin ‘insider’ to claim he is battling advanced Parkinson’s disease.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is battling with the symptoms of advanced Parkinson’s disease according to a Kremlin ‘insider’. Posting on their General SVR Telegram channel today, Thursday, December 29, they insisted the leader’s health was worsening, causing him to cancel an appearance at yet another public event.

Putin’s alleged use of body doubles in public meetings was again mentioned, as was the use of ‘deep fake’ technology to imitate his voice in audio recordings.

According to previous reports, the channel is run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR)

lieutenant-general who goes by the alias Viktor Mikhailovich. It is allegedly administered by Viktor Yermolaev, a lawyer from Kharkiv.



Writing today, they said: “Dear subscribers and guests of the channel! Yesterday, the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Pskov region was cancelled. This is Putin’s second cancelled visit to the regions in the past few days”.

“The last time, the president flatly refused to visit Nizhny Tagil and Yekaterinburg and preferred the company of his former adjutant Alexei Dyumin in Tula. And if last time they preferred not to name the reasons for the change in plans, then yesterday, ‘weather conditions’ prevented visiting the Pskov region”.

“That is, according to Putin, it is impossible to fly to Pskov with partly cloudy weather, but the residence in Valdai can be visited in any weather. This is exactly what the President decided. In reality, the visit to the Pskov region was cancelled due to the president’s poor health”.

“Before the New Year, Putin’s attending physicians note a significant deterioration in his health and recommend rest. In December, following medical recommendations, the President cancelled several traditional events and several visits”.

“Putin’s oncology is slow but progressing, which affects his general condition and performance. The President gets tired quickly, and the frequent bouts of dizziness and headaches, up to clouding of consciousness, calls into question the ability to participate in large events”.

“Constant nervous tension and immersion in problems at the front created a negative background for the course of diseases. Recently, the president has increasingly resorted to the use of ‘doubles’ to participate in various public events, and Deepfake technology is used for videoconferencing, which allows meetings to be held without Putin’s direct participation”.

“Next week there will be a consultation with doctors about the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, again they will try to find an effective therapy. The temporary improvement in the president’s health in the summer and until mid-autumn was replaced by serious problems that are simply impossible to ignore”.

