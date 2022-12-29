Man dies in Cordoba town of Aguilar de la Frontera after being run over by tractor he was repairing

By Chris King • 29 December 2022 • 23:55

Image of a Guardia Civil officer and vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

A man died after being run over by a tractor he was repairing on a farm in the municipality of Aguilar de la Frontera in Cordoba.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a 50-year-old man died this Thursday, December 29, after being run over by a tractor that he was repairing in the municipality of Aguilar de la Frontera in Cordoba.

The incident occurred a few minutes after 3:00pm, with a witness calling the 112 switchboards to report that he had found the man. He informed the operator that the man was trapped between a tractor and a tree on a farm located on the road between the towns of Aguilar de la Frontera and Montalban de Cordova.

112 immediately deployed Montilla Fire Brigade to the location, along with an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre. They were joined by patrols from the Guardia Civil. As reported by the latter, the victim suffered an accident when he was trapped against an olive tree by a tractor while he was fixing it on a farm that he owned.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.