BREAKING: Man fails suicide attempt after allegedly committing horrific crime in Spain’s Madrid

INITIAL reports coming out of the Spanish capital Madrid on Thursday, December 29 reveal that a man failed in his attempt to commit suicide after reportedly killing his ex-partner’s daughter.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries but remains alive after a reported suicide attempt failed following the discovery that he allegedly killed a young woman in Spain’s Madrid.

The tragic incident happened overnight in Puente de Vallecas, Madrid.

Spain’s National Police officers were dispatched to a home in the country’s capital city where they discovered the deceased body of a 20-year-old woman, who had suffered several stab wounds allegedly inflicted by her mother’s ex-partner, a source told Europa Press.

According to the source for the Spanish news outlet, the woman had been dead for several hours.

When Samur-Protección Civil officers entered the property on Palomeras street, they also found the 37-year-old man with significant stab wounds to his neck, chest and abdomen.

After trying to stabilise the man at the scene, he was then taken to Hospital 12 de Octubre in serious condition.

He remains in the custody of the National Police.

Officers have given the mother of the young woman the heartbreaking news.

The news of the attempted murder-suicide in Spain’s capital comes after a female Guardia Civil killed her two young daughters and then herself in Cuenca, Castile-La Mancha earlier this month.

