By Imran Khan • 29 December 2022 • 18:04

Matt Hancock´s new book sales plummet following launch before Christmas. Photo by ITS Shutterstock.com

FORMER UK health secretary Matt Hancock’s book titled ‘Pandemic Diaries: The Inside Story of Britain’s Battle Against Covid’ was ranked 191 on the Neilson book chart but was removed from the top 1000 following declining sales.

Matt Hancock’s book released just before Christmas, has witnessed a sharp decline in sales. According to UK´s GB News, his book titled Pandemic Diaries: The Inside Story of Britain’s Battle Against Covid was launched on December 6 and claims that the “tragic handling of care home residents was someone else’s fault”.

Hancock additionally claimed in the book that Public Health England and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, who were responsible for the test and trace system, were at fault for the delayed restrictions.

The report said that his book had initially entered the Neilson book charts at number 191. But in a few days, the sales drastically dropped, due to which, his book was not even included in the top 1000.

Hancock has also faced criticism over his scheduled appearance on the British Channel 4 SAS: Who Dares Wins Victoria Jones. This is due to a pending official investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic during his tenure as the UK’s health secretary. He was also a part of the British reality show I’m a Celebrity, where he finished third, this year.

Meanwhile, UK Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog has stated that he broke the government’s rules by appearing on reality TV shows without consulting the body.

Hancock, however, argues that he does not require any permission from the watchdog, adding that a one-off media appearance does not count as employment or appointment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.