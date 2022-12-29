By Anna Ellis • 29 December 2022 • 15:10

Oliva's winners of the Three Wise Men card and drawing competition. Image: Oliva City Council.

The Oliva Town Council presented the prizes on Tuesday, December 27.

The winner of the Drawing Contest was Noemi Peris Roca from CEIP Alfadalí. And the winning card in the drawing of the Card Competition was student Antonio Peiro Peiro from the San Jose de la Montana School.

The Councillor for Youth, Anna Mena, confirmed: “We have awarded the prizes to the children in a beautiful event in which family members and part of the municipal corporation have also participated.”

“It is a pride that our children are actively involved in the dissemination of our traditional festivities and we hope they enjoy the cavalcade of the Three Wise Men, in which they will participate by riding the traditional train,” the councillor added.

The Councillor for Education, Ana Morell, thanked the schools for their collaboration and support to continue with this event: “Primary schools from all over the city do an extraordinary job to make Christmas and its family tradition alive in Oliva,” she confirmed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.