By Anna Ellis • 29 December 2022 • 17:38

Orihuela confirms a drinking water and sanitation network refurbishment. Image: Orihuela City Council.

Refurbishment works of the drinking water and sanitation network in Calle Republica Dominicana will begin in January 2023.

This was confirmed on Thursday, December 29, by the Councilor for Infrastructures, Angel Noguera.

Angel said: “Specifically, in the Las Filipinas residential complex in Orihuela Costa, work will be done on the section of Republica Dominicana street, between Pirineos and Belice streets, where there are obsolete pipes and connections that are causing many problems for users.”

“In addition, the insufficient diameter of the pipes reduces the available service flows and pressures,” the councillor added.

The cost of the refurbishment stands at €126,000 euros and will involve the renovation of 70 linear metres, 3 manholes and 17 connections in the sanitation network, and 125 linear meters and 2 connections to the drinking water network.

