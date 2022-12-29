Paycom brings holiday magic to Oklahoma foster children with hope for the holidays

By EWN • 29 December 2022 • 9:38

Paycom Software Inc., a leading tech company in cloud-based payroll and human resources software, donated $125,000 in support of foster children and destitute youths. Giving back to the community is core to Paycom’s culture. According to the company’s Chief Information Officer, Brad Smith, communities begin with strong and stable families. Paycom has been on the front line of supporting the needs of those in the community.

CEO Chad Richison emphasised the need for continued support, and the company was grateful for the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on those in need.

Helping spread Christmas Joy to Oklahoma foster children

Recently, Paycom donated $75,000 to the Anna’s House Foundation, an Oklahoma-based non-profit organization established to provide stable and loving homes for children in state care. The staff also donated 600 holiday gifts to the kids and their families and participated in a toy drive to add some extra cheer to these families. Katherine Craig, Anna’s House Foundation executive director noted that the holiday is a season of joy and celebration, and Paycom helped give the children a wondrous Christmas experience.

The Anna’s House Foundation provides housing, support, resources, and training to foster children and foster families. Through the donation, Paycom has helped the organisation bring holiday magic to the foster children. This is not the first time Paycom has helped the foundation bring priceless hope and resources to foster families. Since 2016, this company has donated almost $465,000 and other supplies to the organisation.

Paycom’s monthly giving initiative

To show its commitment to empowering foster families and investing in communities, Paycom held a fundraising campaign allowing its staff to donate towards local and national initiatives. The company’s employees across the country raised $25,000 during the monthly giving initiative to benefit National Foster Parent Association (NFPA).

NFPA is a national non-profit organisation that offers opportunities for networking, advocacy, and education in foster care. The NFPA director, Arnold Eby, thanked Paycom for helping them ensure the foster children get the quality care they deserve. Since its founding in 1972, NFPA has played a vital role in the foster care community. The organisation has welcomed more than 400,00 children in out-of-home placement in the US.

Donation to promise house

Paycom has also played a key role in helping provide housing for homeless youths by donating $25,000 to Promise House. Promise House expressed gratitude for the invaluable support from Paycom to ensure these youth are able to find a better life. Through Paycom’s donation, Promise House is able to provide food, shelter, case management, and counseling services to hundreds of homeless youths.

Since its establishment in 1984, Promise House has provided comprehensive care to thousands of homeless youths. The organization’s vision is to ensure every youth has a safe and caring place to call home, and Paycom has made this a reality through its contribution.

More about Paycom

Paycom is bringing a huge technological shift in the human resource management industry. This Oklahoma City-based company is a payroll and HR technology leader that allows companies to manage human capital effectively. The company’s cloud-based software solution is built on a data system where records are maintained in a single database for human capital management functions, helping businesses manage the entire employment lifecycle from hiring talents to retirement. Paycom helps small to medium-sized companies manage their payroll in one place. The company serves clients in all 50 states.

