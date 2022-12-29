Pedro Sánchez in Beirut to develop Spanish links with Lebanon

By Betty Henderson • 29 December 2022 • 17:33

The Spanish Prime Minister visited Spanish UN troops in Lebanon during a visit to the state in the Middle East

SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez made a landmark visit to Lebanon, to strengthen relations between the two countries and offer a funding package. Sánchez is the first delegate from the European Union to visit the country as he touched down in Beirut on Wednesday, December 29.

During the visit, the Spanish leader affirmed Spain’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with Lebanon as well as the EU. Sánchez represented to EU and Spain during the meeting with the country’s interim Prime Minister, Najib Miqati and Leader of Parliament, Nabih Berri.

Sánchez highlighted areas for improvement during the momentous visit, including developing better renewable energy networks, agriculture, infrastructure, and expanding opportunities for young people in the country. Sánchez also pledged financial aid for the country from Spain’s ‘Apoyo Español’ funding.

Sánchez also greeted some of Spain’s 646 servicepeople stationed at the Miguel de Cervantes base in Marjayoun, alongside the Minister for Defence, Margarita Robles. The troops work in the southern part of the country for the United Nations’ Unifil programme.