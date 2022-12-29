General Alexei Maslov: Second 'sudden death' of high-ranking Russian military officers in 48 hours Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1956

By Marcos • 29 December 2022 • 10:10

crossword at newspaper with coffee

WORD SPIRAL

1 Zero; 2 Opal; 3 Lute; 4 Earl; 5 Long; 6 Golf; 7 Fuss; 8 Sing; 9 Gain; 10 Nail; 11 Load; 12 Dear; 13 Reek; 14 Kiss; 15 Stab; 16 Brat.
SEATTLE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Yangtze River; 2 Bachelor of Science; 3 D; 4 Eleven; 5 Haggis; 6 Unforgiven; 7 Eagle; 8 Ear; 9 Trafalgar Square; 10 Roald Dahl.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Hold back; 5 Data; 9 Last; 10 Sprinter; 11 Pilot; 12 Talents; 13 Installations; 18 Hangover; 19 Vats; 20 Realist; 21 Dread; 22 Task; 23 Bracelet. Down: 2 Oration; 3 Detroit; 4 Capital letter; 6 Antonio; 7 Arrests; 8 Fillet; 13 Inherit; 14 Sandals; 15 Atomic; 16 Inverse; 17 Nitrate.

QUICK

Across: 1 Muesli; 7 Scimitar; 8 Earl; 10 Pursue; 11 Deters; 14 Son; 16 Riles; 17 Amen; 19 Logic; 21 Lapel; 22 Digit; 23 Dole; 26 Argon; 28 Ten; 29 Singes; 30 Safari; 31 Abet; 32 Damaging; 33 Author.
Down: 1 Myopia; 2 Season; 3 Isle; 4 Imperil; 5 Steel; 6 Press; 8 Erse; 9 Run; 12 Tic; 13 Regal; 15 Topic; 18 Maori; 19 Lag; 20 Get; 21 Lineage; 22 Dog; 23 Defeat; 24 On at; 25 Editor; 26 Aside; 27 Gnome; 28 Tab; 30 Saga.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Socia, 4 Gratis, 9 Ruidoso, 10 Sobre, 11 Nose, 12 Smaller, 13 Bat, 14 Jail, 16 Años, 18 Por, 20 Estuche, 21 Scar, 24 Grave, 25 Amusing, 26 En tren, 27 Sudar.
Down: 1 Strong, 2 Chips, 3 Amor, 5 Rescatar, 6 Tobillo, 7 Sierra, 8 Boast, 13 Black eye, 15 Attract, 17 League, 18 Peras, 19 Fregar, 22 Child, 23 Nuts.

NONAGRAM

aced, acid, acre, alec, cafe, calf, card, care, carl, cedi, ceil, clad, clef, cred, dace, dice, face, iced, lace, laic, lice, race, rice, acred, acrid, arced, cadre, calif, cared, cedar, ceria, cider, cilia, clear, cried, decaf, decal, dicer, erica, faced, facer, farce, icier, iliac, laced, lacer, raced, relic, riced, cardie, cradle, deific, dicier, eclair, facile, farced, lacier, radicle, CLARIFIED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

