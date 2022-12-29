By Matthew Roscoe • 29 December 2022 • 8:15

Russia launches huge land and air missile attacks on Ukraine targeting civilian infrastructure. Image: Hamara/Shutterstock.com

A REPORT from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, December 29 noted that over the past 24 hours Russia had launched significant land and air missile attack on Ukraine, which targeted civilian infrastructure.

Over the past day, Russia conducted 30 air and seven ground missile strikes on Ukraine, while launching more than 70 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, the report read.

In particular, the strikes were aimed at the civilian infrastructure of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region and Kharkiv, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook.

The report also noted that during the night, Russian troops aimed their attack at the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv, using 13 Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs.

Eleven of these drones were destroyed by the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the report added.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 17 strikes on Russian-focused areas and four strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

The news comes after it was revealed that in the updated Russian combat losses on December 29, a further five Russian MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, December 28. This takes the number of Russian MLRS lost in Ukraine to 423.

According to the latest data, another 790 Russian soldiers reportedly died in battle, which has brought the total to around 104,560.

Ten more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as another five Russian artillery systems.

