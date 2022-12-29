By Anna Ellis • 29 December 2022 • 14:03

Singer-songwriter, Joan Manuel Serrat Teresa, crowned Adoptive Son of Orihuela. Image: Orihuela City Council.

The Mayoress of Orihuela, Carolina Gracia, confirmed the news on Thursday, December 29.

The mayoress said: “Joan Manuel has been making a continuous and decisive contribution to the knowledge of poetry and the great cultural values ​​and in favour of democratic coexistence that characterizes the work and life of the Oriolan poet Miguel Hernandez.”

According to the municipal regulation on Honors and Distinctions, the procedure for this type of appointment can be initiated by the City Council itself, at the request of various entities or by presenting at least 100 signatures from citizens of Orihuela. On this occasion, it started with the presentation of more than 140 signatures.

The mayoress added: “From the first moment we received the proposal we set out, working side by side, with the pioneers to make this appointment a reality and today we have achieved it.”

