By Imran Khan • 29 December 2022 • 15:59

SOS issued by Spanish health officials urging people to get COVID-19 booster dose. Photo by Komsan-Loonprom Shutterstock.com

Hospitals and health centres in the Spanish province of Alicante have launched an alert with an aim to stress the importance of getting a COVID booster dose for its population.

Spanish health officials have issued an alert in the province of Alicante, urging people to get their booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This alert has been issued after government records until Christmas, suggesting a significant reduction in the number of people getting their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the Influenza vaccine.

“The vaccine has proved to be very effective and very safe. It caused a major change in the course of the pandemic, in helping reduce its spread and above all, reduced the possibility of serious cases”, said Alberto Asencio, medical director of Primary Care of the health department of the Hospital de Sant Joan in a report by El Periodico.

Asencio further said, “The population needs to be aware that the vaccine is a must as immunity wanes over the months, so it is advisable to have a booster dose to train the immune system so that a new illness does not lead to hospital admissions”.

Another health professional from the Primary Care in the Alicante-Hospital General said, “The vaccine can be recurrent every year, and it is very important because although it has little impact on contagion, it clearly has a very huge impact on the evolution of serious illness”.

Medical experts in Spain also said that, although the vaccine does cause a cold along with some discomfort as well as the development of mucus, it is important to not neglect the fact that it prevents severe medical complications.

They advise the population to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 as well as flu at various vaccination points, hospitals, and health centres, as a significant number of people also die from flu every year.

