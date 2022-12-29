Sweet success continues in Mojácar with dessert tapas route

By Betty Henderson • 29 December 2022 • 18:44

Restaurants in Mojácar are celebrating Ferrero Rocher’s Christmas contest with handmade inspired desserts

MOJÁCAR continues to celebrate its win in the prestigious Ferrero Rocher Christmas lighting competition with a unique event. The town launched ‘La Ruta Dulce’, sweet tapas trail on Friday December 23, which is running throughout the Christmas holidays in the town.

Local businesses are celebrating their victory in the Ferrero Rocher Christmas competition which saw the town receive a customised light display from the Italian confectionary company. 11 businesses have developed specialty desserts using Ferrero Rocher products to commemorate the landmark win.

In the event, guests can sample a variety of Ferrero Rocher-inspired desserts in the same format as popular tapas trails. The desserts created for the occasion include cakes, tiramisus, Yule Logs, truffles, and even burgers and cocktails!

After sampling the desserts, visitors get the chance to rank them on a scale of one to ten, entering the businesses into the running for a special prize from the local business association.

The initiative joins a catalogue of celebratory activities taking place in the town until the end of January.