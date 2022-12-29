The industry will try minimising operating & production losses and energy consumption

By EWN • 29 December 2022 • 15:39

We talk with Szymon Bartkowiak, CEO of TT PSC, about: specialisation and technologies used; key sectors and markets where the company operates; the pace of organisational transformation in Poland and the adoption of cloud solutions; technology trends and challenges in the industrial sector.

Transition Technologies PSC is an IT solutions integrator helping with digital transformation. What exact areas do you specialise in?

As an integrator, we specialise in creating solutions that support industries. We accompany global industrial companies during every stage of their digital transformation – from the creation of the roadmap, through the implementation of the solution, to the deployment and adoption of the solution. In doing so, we use advanced technologies in the area of IoT, Cloud Computing, Product LifeCycle Management, AI or Augmented Reality (AR).

We also serve manufacturers of specialized software – such as manufacturers of industrial simulation applications or manufacturers of PLM systems and solutions related to cyber security and Identity Management. We support these clients in the development of their products by providing development teams specialising in such domain areas.

What are the key sectors and markets you operate in?

Without a doubt, the areas of automotive, heavy industry, energy or software production are our key ones. We are also improving our position in the public sector, where we can already boast several digitisation projects. Among others, we have implemented an ITSM solution for the Ministry of Justice.

Transition Technologies PSC is also expanding, including by opening foreign branches. Key markets for us are North America, German-speaking countries, France and Benelux. We are also entering into new partnerships that will help us build our position in the Italian and Spanish markets. We are also beginning active operations in Israel focused on the R&D departments of software companies.

From your perspective, what is the pace of transformation of companies in Poland?

It all depends on the sector we are looking at. For example, the public sector in Poland is really well developed. Especially in comparison to the German one. Poles can really do a lot of things digitally, while in Germany there is still a fear of dealing with official or health issues through digital channels.

Polish manufacturing, on the other hand, is still trying to chase the West in many areas. Domestic entrepreneurs need to understand that digital transformation is not one or two projects. It’s a company-wide commitment, including management. It is a long-term process, not an initiative for 12 consecutive months.

Certainly, the fact that companies are increasingly aware of the benefits of cloud solutions and that we are starting to implement them more and more consciously is a big success. Considering that just 2-3 years ago the cloud was a novelty for us, today we can talk about considerable success. Much of the credit for this goes to the cloud giants, who are making a strong mark not only in Poland, but also in Central and Eastern Europe.

What is the current adoption of cloud solutions in Poland? Are your customers eager to migrate to the cloud? It is said that the industrial sector still has many doubts, supposedly the industrial cloud is too complex….

Industry, like any industry, has its own unique needs that the cloud can meet, but only if it is properly optimised. The problem with cloud solutions in industry in most cases is that they are too expensive to maintain. Especially if they are implemented incorrectly. That’s why it’s so important to choose a partner who not only has expertise in cloud solutions, but most importantly understands the industry. From this angle, our experience and knowledge are unique.

How does Transition Technologies PSC intend to strengthen its position as a solution provider for the industrial sector?

Above all, we invest in our regional teams and look for the best specialists not only in Poland, but also on other continents. All this is done in order to provide support to customers at every stage of cooperation. We are also expanding our portfolio of services and solutions in response to current market and sector needs. Continuously increasing our competence and market position allows us to establish cooperation with other large companies such as Lufthansa, Schaeffler, SEG and Haarslev.

What technology trends dominated the industrial sector this year?

Certainly, technologies related to data analysis. Industrial companies generate huge amounts of data every day, so they need not only the right place to collect it, but also a tool to quickly visualise interpretations. This allows them to react faster to impending outages or anomalies. Further down the line, we see interest in the topic of artificial intelligence and its impact on industrial processes.

Certainly, sustainability-related activities have been and will continue to be a major challenge in the industrial sector. Customers of our partners already confirm that they prefer to pay more for a product with the certainty that it has been produced in a way that is as environmentally neutral as possible. Manufacturers, on the other hand, cannot think about this at the final stage, that is, at production. They should secure this topic while still at the stage of creating the vision and structures of a new product, the so-called Sustainable Design. To support this area, we have created a Green PLM solution addressing these issues.

And another point, which is, as it were, a follow-up to 2021, is related to cyber security. Manufacturing companies are increasingly vulnerable to attacks. Wanting to take care of their own and their customers’ data, they need to emphasise data security.

What technologies, specific solutions are likely to become dominant in this industry in 2023 and beyond?

In 2023, I think companies will continue to look for solutions to protect their data. If they don’t want to lose the battle against hackers they must constantly invest in these measures. The industry will also be looking for savings, so solutions that minimize both operational and production losses or energy consumption will certainly become popular. I am referring to advanced IoT solutions, including Energy Management Systems. In addition, the challenge is global product development and collaboration of development teams from all over the world. Here, in turn, AR applications are the solution.

What are the main barriers and challenges to implementing technology in industry?

The first barrier is awareness. A company, whether it specialises in industry or not, needs to understand that digital transformation or the implementation of any technology starts with the awareness of the people in the organisation. They are part of it, and without them it will not be implemented.

That’s why it’s important for the entire organisation to be involved in this journey. Especially since by implementing one solution or technology we affect the processes and operations of another department. Very often – during a transformation – companies begin to realise how much they affect each other.

The second barrier is, of course, the budget, although it must be admitted that Polish companies are beginning to increase their financial outlays. Unfortunately, they are still not similar to those in the West.

What are Transition Technologies PSC’s plans for the future? Further expansion abroad, acquisitions, job growth?

We are planning dynamic overseas expansion, including the establishment of 3 subsidiaries. We expect to increase orders by about 30% and to exceed 1,000 employees soon.

We approach acquisitions based on complementing our offerings, mainly for industrial customers. That’s why we focus on companies that specialize in a particular technology area and a specific enterprise-class software that we can then add to our portfolio of industrial solutions and extract additional value for the customer from their integration.

