Huge day for Ukraine as Russian combat losses reported as of December 29

ON Thursday, December 29, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more MLRS.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further five Russian MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, December 28. This takes the number of Russian MLRS lost in Ukraine to 423.

According to the latest data, another 790 Russian soldiers reportedly died in battle, which has brought the total to around 104,560.

Ten more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as another five Russian artillery systems.

One helicopter was also reportedly shot down by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. That loss for Russia now means 268 have been shot down in total since February.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 29.12 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 29.12 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/x8xNN4NPPG — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 29, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the loss of 10 more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 6047, while the destruction of another five Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 2004 in total.

Russian troops also lost another 10 drones, which means that Russia has reportedly had 1717 shot down in Ukraine.

