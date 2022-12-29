WHITE & BAOS ABOGADOS WISHES YOU AND YOUR FAMILY A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR 2023

By Marcos • 29 December 2022 • 9:25

Dear Clients and Friends, It seems like it was yesterday when the deadline for submitting your NON-RESIDENT TAX RETURNS was so far away and yet the Holiday Season has suddenly arrived.

We hope to have met our clients’ expectations when dealing with their MARRIAGES AND DIVORCES in Spain and we would also take this opportunity to congratulate those clients, from different countries, who SOLD, PURCHASED or EXCHANGED their properties through our firm and kindly took our advice about the importance of having a SPANISH WILL drafted when being an owner of a property in Spain.

Year 2022 has been a year of hope for all those affected with Mortgage floor and costs clauses, and multicurrency mortgages, as they have been able to get their money back.

Sadly, some clients and friends passed away during this year and our condolences go out to their surviving spouses, children etc.; and again, in these cases we have assisted as rapidly as possible to help the heirs when dealing with the INHERITANCE.

On a happier note we can tell you that we have LITIGATED successfully in Court in relation to many different legal matters, including NEIGHBOUR DISPUTES, HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION CLAIMS, CONTESTING A WILL and CLAIMS AGAINST THE TAX OFFICE, etc.

Finally, we would like to THANK ALL our clients and friends, who one way or another, dealt with us during this year and wish THEM AND THEIR FAMILIES A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR 2023 FULL OF HAPPINESS.

We are sure that, together, 2023 will be the year of the hope and recovery. We, from White Baos, will do our best to try to help and assist our clients to achieve it.

Please do not forget that, if you need our help, you can contact us. We will be pleased to assist you. You could also find some helpful legal information in our

website: www.white-baos.com.

The White & Baos Team

White & Baos.

Telephone: +34 966 426 185

Email: [email protected]

