By Anna Ellis • 29 December 2022 • 17:20

Work on the Altea swimming pool is progressing at a good pace. Image: Altea City Council.

“If there are no unforeseen circumstances, it is expected to be completed in February,” confirmed the councillor for Sports, Pere Barber.

The current state of the work is advanced, the dehumidifying machine has already been installed and next week the installation of the new methacrylate roof will begin. This pool renovation project included the repair of the different breaks in the pool, the replacement of the machinery that had already exceeded its useful life, the replacement of the filters and the purifier, as well as the replacement of the methacrylate panels on the roof and the renovation of the entrance to improve accessibility.

“After the problems with the previous contractor, we are happy to announce that the work is on schedule and will be completed in February. At that time, work will begin on the refurbishment so that service can be resumed as soon as possible,” confirmed the councillor.

In addition to the work, the Public company, which has been awarded the contract to manage the swimming pool, has also resumed work on the selection of staff. The jobs selected by the company are those of lifeguards, monitors and office staff.

