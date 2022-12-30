6 Cryptocurrencies you need for maximum profit in the coming year

By EWN • 30 December 2022 • 11:00

The cryptocurrency market has been brutal this year, and you sure need to be in a better position in the coming year. Most crypto enthusiasts hold high hopes for 2023, seeing as certain crypto projects are securing partnerships towards the end of this year.

Also, there are a lot of promising products and launches to look forward to in the crypto market next year, so you need to be early and well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities to make some decent profit. Here are six cryptocurrencies you need to own for maximum profit in 2023.

The Iconic Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin(DOGE) is a meme coin that is always ready to pump, so if you get a good timing to buy the token, you could earn some decent profit as the market gains strength next year. The meme coin is mainly known for reacting to news about Elon Musk, and with the wealthiest man being very outspoken, you can always expect some price action.

Dogecoin is still the biggest meme coin in the market, and since the market is known for pumping in waves, the pump in another meme coin could cause DOGE also to pump.

Polygon (MATIC): A real asset to the Crypto Market

Polygon(MATIC) is an Ethereum layer-2 solution, or a sidechain, as most people call it, created to help the Ethereum network and other EVM networks perform better. The network has been in the news recently for securing meaningful partnerships that can help the landscape grow. It is in collaboration with companies like Meta, Reddit, Starbucks, and other financial institutions looking to test DeFi products. Polygon is arguably the most promising crypto asset in the market right now.

Changing the game with Cardano (ADA)

Cardano(ADA) is an underrated network, and it could be a surprise for many to see the network grow next year. Cardano has had several improvements and upgrades underground, setting itself up for some decent trajectory in the coming year.

Coupled with developments coming on the network, like a stablecoin and a privacy token proposed by Input Output Global, the firm responsible for creating Cardano, the network could have a similar run as it did in 2021.

Go Ape for ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin(APE) is another good token not getting the attention it deserves. ApeCoin is an ERC-20 token by Yuga Labs, the mother brand for top NFT collections, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and others.

The token is also rumoured to be a gaming token considering that the Yuga Labs game is reportedly launching early in 2023. The launch of the game is enough narrative for the APE to launch. Owning some APE will be betting on one of the biggest communities in the crypto landscape.

XRP: A valid competitor in the Crypto Market

XRP is a top crypto asset that has maintained its position at the top of the market despite a prolonged SEC case. Ripple, the American firm that created XRP, got into some issues with the SEC after its token issuance, and the case has been ongoing for two years.

The problem has been an enormous setback for XRP, but it has always shown strength as a sign of a positive way out. Recent news suggests that XRP could make it out of the court case victorious, and the price could skyrocket. It would be smart to find a decent entry for the opportunity.

The highly anticipated Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin on presale, and it presents the biggest opportunity on this list. This would be like buying Dogecoin before Elon Musk tweeted about it or buying Shiba Inu as soon as it launched.

The chances of making money with this meme coin are high as demonstrated by how much success it has found on its presale rounds. Big Eyes has raised over $11 million, with enthusiasts looking forward to its launch. Big Eyes Coin is also offering codes for extra exciting bonuses, just use Ocean311 to get ahead with the highly anticipated presale coin!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

