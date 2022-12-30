Almería City Council votes to create low emission zones in line with national government plans

By Betty Henderson • 30 December 2022 • 15:37

Almería is set to develop a low emission zone to fight pollution in the city

LOW emission zones get closer for Almería as the City Council voted in favour of updating the city’s Sustainable Mobility Plan with this initiative on Thursday, December 29.

The move is a huge step towards the national government’s plan for cities with more than 50,000 residents to become low emission zones in 2023.

Councillors explained that the aims of the low emission zone (zona bajo emisiones), is to care for residents’ health and guarantee clean air and energy. The council said it is committed to using modern and innovative techniques to develop comprehensive sustainability plans that do not restrict citizens’ rights and security.

In the new plan, the low emission zone will span from Cerro de San Cristóbal and Calle de La Reina in the east across the Old Town, Vía Parque and the Pescadería area.

As well as the low emission zone, the council is also trying to encourage sustainable mobility including cycling with the introduction of better bike lanes and traffic calming measures, walking with new pedestrian zones and electric buses.