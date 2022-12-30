American -British former kickboxing champ detained on human trafficking charges in Romania

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 December 2022 • 7:35

Andrew Tate - Image [email protected]er_

The American-British former kickboxing champ and online influencer, Andrew Tate, has been arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming the formation of an organised crime group.

Tate was detained overnight on Thursday, December 29 along with two Romanian suspects after Bucharest properties belonging to them were raided. His brother Tristan was also arrested in the raids, for what is believed to be charges relating to his webcam studio. .

A well-known and very decisive character online, Tate has been banned from many platforms for his misogynistic comments and for hate speech.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Tate and his brother had been under surveillance for some time telling Reuters: “The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost.

“They would have gained important sums of money.”

It is not known whether British and American authorities were involved in the detention of the former kickboxing champ, who has been detained on human trafficking charges in Romania.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.