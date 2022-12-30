Big Eyes Coin is looking to surpass $12 million in token sales at Presale but can OKB and EOS snatch away its glory?

By EWN • 30 December 2022 • 11:45

Token pre-sales are a great way for cryptocurrencies to communicate with their audience. It also allows them to get recognition in the form of funding. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one such project that has had a successful pre-sale so far. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is unique, and it could rival giants OKB (OKB) and EOS (EOS) when it launches.

Why Should You Choose OKB (OKB)?

The first top-ranking crypto coin for the discussion is OKB (OKB). Like BNB, it’s an exchange token that supports its native network. OKB helps the OKEx exchange to improve its platform and become a reliable platform for on-chain users. It was created by Jay Hao, who, at the time of writing, serves this network as a CEO. Nevertheless, the OKEx exchange was operative back in 2017. OKB gives its user significant discounts on their transactions.

Similarly, VIP users can utilize this medium to keep their transaction costs bare minimum and receive passive income through staking rewards. As a sole customer on OKEx, you can use this cryptocurrency for everything from spot trading to derivative trades and everything in between. It’s also worth mentioning that OKB is an ERC-20 coin with a maximum token limit of 1 billion coins; more than 700 million were released throughout 2022.

Why should you trust EOS (EOS)?

EOS (EOS) started in 2016, and Daniel Larimer played a critical role in making all this possible. Later on, the project was funded by Block.one, which took care of OKB’s on-chain framework. Now EOS is unique because it’s completely open-source and allows developers a scalable platform to better adapt to blockchain technology.

This cryptocurrency also operates under a special Delegated Proof of Stake protocol, allowing it to run without any centralisation. This ultimately helps stakeholders whenever they authorize nodes on EOS without much trouble. On top of that, the EOS network has an active community focus on the network growth and substantial input on this token’s future growth. Currently, there are under a total of 1 billion EOS tokens and a historical all-time high of $22.

What Does Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have to Offer?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-driven meme coin that has some utility behind it. Regarding its white paper, BIG wants to change the incentive around meme coins in its niche. It proves its application through some unique upgrades over its network, one of which is the certification from Coinsniper.

For those who don’t know, Coinsniper is a regulatory body that looks after new projects. This is a great direction from BIG’s development team as it allows them to archive a certain level of transparency in the industry. Additionally, BIG has made some important announcements that it wants to participate in the NFT market.

So, you should expect BIG’s nonfungible assets to hit the exchanges very soon. Unlike OKB or EOS, BIG has astronomical token support of 200 billion, and these could be subjected to token burns in the future.

Buying Big Eyes Coin (BIG) through its Pre-sale

To get BIG tokens in pre-sale, one must head straight to the official sales page and from there:

Link your coin wallet in the provided section

Select a token pair (USDT) and withdraw the amount

Choose the number of BIG coins you want, and it’s finished.

A pre-sale is a great way for crypto tokens to get recognition in the market. In this regard, BIG has already influenced the holders and sold more than $11.4 million of their tokens. Time will tell if this trend continues with the possibility of Big Eyes Coin going all the way to the moon.

Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin is doing a bonus tokens giveaway to benefit from the giveaway, use the code: BIGG9819 when buying BIG tokens.

