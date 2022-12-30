Bitcoin and Ethereum set out on recovery as the Big Eyes Coin community outline plans to spice up token ahead of launch

By EWN • 30 December 2022 • 11:15

Bitcoin (BTC), the mother of all cryptocurrencies, has been in a recovery mode since dipping further due to the FTX-induced market crash. FTX had Bitcoin holdings and could have sold off its assets to save the falling FTX empire.

Ethereum (ETH), the mother of all altcoins, has also been nursing injuries since the FTX-influenced market crash. Ethereum which fell below investors’ expectations is set to retrace its steps back to its former glory.

Nevertheless, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), an emerging meme coin appears to be the winner in this case. Big Eyes Coin was founded to be the breakthrough the meme ecosystem needed all along. Its proposed launch could also be a factor causing it to sell faster over presale.

Will Bitcoin climb back to $20,000 after the New Year?

Bitcoin climbing back to $20,000 by the New Year is a possibility that will depend on external factors such as whales. Whales are the only ones right now that could drive Bitcoin above the $20,000 price mark as their actions can trigger high buying pressure on the digital asset.

Bitcoin, which is primarily a store of value, doesn’t boast many utilities—a major reason behind Bitcoin Satoshi Vision’s (BSV) creation. This gives it the edge to be primarily influenced by natural market factors such as demand and supply.

Bitcoin still has what it takes to climb back to the $20,000 price mark by 2023, and this move could trigger a bullish up to $25,000 or $30,000 during this period.

Ethereum’s influencers are far from dead

A lot of questions were raised as to why Ethereum did not soar after its Merge in September 2022. Ethereum was hyped to become the next big thing that happened after the dwindling market in 2022. Many analysts predicted that Ethereum could climb up to $2,000 after the Merge.

After Ethereum failed to meet this expectation, traders began to patiently wait for the next bull market. But why this? Ethereum has the largest whale activities post-Merge. Whalestat.com reports that Ethereum, alongside Shiba Inu, has the largest whale and developer activities in 2022.

Big Eyes Coin launch plans could be its take-off point

The Big Eyes Coin community is hyped ahead of its proposed launch which could take off in the first half of 2023. The meme coin has been trending on social media and has raised more than $11.5 million so far in presale.

Big Eyes Coin’s roadmap shows the huge plans the ecosystem has for the crypto community. In the future, we could see an NFT launchpad and crypto trading protocol set up for the community, in addition to the charity and incentivised packages laid out for loyal users.

The presale is still open for those who wish to join Big Eyes Coin and contribute to its future. You may simply purchase as many tokens as possible using USDT.

Use promo code Ocean025 for additional tokens with every purchase!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido