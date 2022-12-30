BREAKING - Famed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died Close
BREAKING: Massive explosion at kebab restaurant in Turkey kills seven, including three children

By Chris King • 30 December 2022 • 18:42

Massive explosion at kebab restaurant in Turkey kills seven, including three children

A suspected gas leak caused a massive explosion that killed seven people, including three children, in a doner kebab restaurant in Turkey.

 

According to local officials, seven people were killed this afternoon, Friday, December 30, after an explosion occurred at a doner kebab restaurant in western Turkey. Three children were said to be among the deceased.

Five more people were injured as a result of the incident, with one reported to be critical. Huseyin Aksoy the governor of Aydin province told CNN Turk that preliminary investigations seemed to point to a propane gas bottle causing the blast.

Local media reported four people had been hospitalised. Two survived the blast by jumping from a second-floor window they added.

The explosion happened at around 3:35pm local time in the Nazilli district of Aydin. Aksoy revealed that a worker from the restaurant testified that there had been a leak in a gas cylinder – used for the cooking appliances – while they were switching the bottles over.

In a tweet, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag wrote: “The person who allegedly caused the explosion was taken into custody. May our Lord not let such painful events happen to our people and our country again”.

Footage uploaded onto social media showed firefighters who had been deployed to the location to extinguish the ensuing blaze. A fleet of ambulances with medical teams was also dispatched to deal with the casualties.

Smoke can be seen pouring out of first-floor windows above the restaurant in one of the online videos. The restaurant’s doors and windows were blown out by the blast with images from a television station showing what was left of the charred restaurant, as reported by gerceknews.com.

___________________________________________________________

