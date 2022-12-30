BREAKING: Police units responding to active shooter situation in Robertson County, Texas

By Chris King • 30 December 2022 • 20:36

Police units responding to active shooter reports in Robertson County, Texas

Police units are said to be responding to an active shooter situation in Robertson County, Texas.

According to Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, numerous police units are responding to an active shooter situation in Robertson County, Texas, this afternoon, Friday, December 30.

As announced on the force’s official Facebook page, Old Hearne Road and Mumford Benchly Road in the Benchley area have been cordoned off as a result they added. The incident occurred at around 12:20pm local time.

Law enforcement officers are involved in a search for Joshua Ryan Herrin, a resident of the city of Bryan, who reportedly shot a cop last night, Thursday 29. Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area and to notify the police of any suspicious activity they might observe.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

