Calendar Girls (and Boys) hit the headlines in Spain

By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 16:02

Calendar Girls (and Boys). Image: Juanjo y David/Abanilla City Council.

With a population of just 16 the Pena Zafra de Abajo, a tiny hamlet of Fortuna in the Murcia region of Spain has made the headlines for all the right reasons.

The Zafra 16 wanted to raise awareness of their land, and their traditions and, at the same time, raise some money for the many activities carried out by the Neighbourhood Association.

And they have succeeded!

From being unknown to many, even to the inhabitants of the Region of Murcia, the Zafra 16 have made headlines in the national press and have been the subject of reports on national television channels.

The reason has been that residents of the hamlet, or who maintain links with it, are starring in their very own Calendar Girls nude calendar for 2023.

Appearing on the programme ‘Zapeando’ on La Sexta channel, a very happy Adrian Ruiz and his wife, Lucia Nicolas, confirmed: “It has gone out of our hands.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.