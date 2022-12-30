Castilla y León is Spain’s most underrated destination according to a recent report

By Betty Henderson • 30 December 2022 • 20:04

Zamora is a top cultural destination in Castilla y León which was recently named Spain’s most underrated region

SPAIN is popular with tourists from across the world, but the demand is not spread evenly throughout the country. In fact, some destinations remain relatively unknown to most travellers. And according to an article published on Tuesday, December 20 in British newspaper, ‘The Guardian’, the most underrated region in Spain is Castilla y León.

The region in the centre and north of the country is the largest autonomous community in the country, and contains a wealth of fascinating history and culture, but it does not receive its fair share of visitors compared with other parts of the country.

One of the towns highlighted in the report is Zamora, a small city which offers an authentic Spanish experience and exquisite cultural attractions. Some of the sites of interest are the city’s Duques de Alba castle, medieval bridge and Visigothic architecture which are unmissable for any history lover. The city’s conservation efforts have also guaranteed it as a perfect haven of nature.