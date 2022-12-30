Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly signs mammoth deal with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING - Famed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died Close
By Chris King • 30 December 2022 • 22:06

According to a tweet from Al Nassr football club in Saudi Arabia, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with them.

 

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to have finalised a mega-deal with Al Nassr football club in Saudi Arabia. This is according to a tweet today, Friday, December 30, from Al Arabiya, which read: Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia officially contracts with Cristiano Ronaldo for two seasons”.

Currently, after seven wins from their opening 10 games of the season, Al Nassr lies in second position in the Saudi Pro League table.

Since leaving Manchester United in November when his contract was terminated following the explosive Piers Morgan interview the 37-year-old captain of Portugal has been free to search for a new employer.

The hype surrounding Cristiano’s future subsided during the World Cup in Qatar where he was representing his country. Prior to the tournament though there had been a series of rumours claiming that he was being offered £173 million a year to play in the Middle Eastern kingdom, something he denied during the interview with Morgan.

“It’s hard. It’s hard. But in the same way, I thought that I was very happy here; that I am still capable to score goals and make people happy”, he responded when Piers enquired how it was possible to turn down such a vast amount of money.

“I still believe that I can score many many goals and help the team because I still believe that I’m still good and capable to help the national team – even Manchester United”, he added. “But if you don’t feel around you that the energy’s on your side, it’s difficult. Of course, criticism is gonna exist all the time. Ah, he’s 37, he’s not the same”.

