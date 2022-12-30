By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 13:02
Currywurst sausage versus the doner kebab - which gets the vote in Germany?Image: stockcreations/Shutterstock.com
When given the choice of the two, 45 per cent of adults picked the doner kebab and 37 per cent chose the currywurst sausage. Some 15 per cent of voters said they did not like either (this figure might include vegetarians and vegans unaware that meat-free kebabs and sausages can be found in Berlin).
The poll also shows that the shift from the currywurst sausage to the doner kebab is mostly generational.
The sausage sprinkled with Indian spices and drowned in spicy ketchup, which first made its appearance in Berlin after World War II, is more popular with older Germans, especially men.
Fans of the Berlin version of the Middle Eastern dish, the doner kebab made famous by Turkish immigrants in the 70s, tend to skew the younger generation, in particular females.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
