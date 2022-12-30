By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 14:53

Denia launched a Christmas campaign of consumer vouchers at the beginning of December. Image: Bobex-73/Shutterstock.com.

The initiative was taken on by 85 shops in the city, in which 6.556 vouchers have been spent.

The total expenditure in Denia’s commerce amounts to €328,520 euros, of which €164,260 corresponds to the Town Council’s investment and the other half to the citizens’ expenses.

The total amount of vouchers downloaded was 7,766, 84 per cent of which were finally used. Of these, 2,188 were vouchers of €10, 2,534 vouchers of €20 and 1,834 vouchers of €50.

As head of the Department of Commerce, Councillor Sandra Gertrudix, highlighted the success of the Christmas campaign, with figures which, she said, exceeded those of the two previous editions of consumer vouchers. Gertrudix commented that “previous experiences have helped people to have more confidence in the voucher.”

