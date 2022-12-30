BREAKING - Famed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died Close
Trending:

El Campello has now confirmed its local and national bank holiday dates for 2023

By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 14:33

El Campello has now confirmed its local and national bank holiday dates for 2023. Image: lazyllama/Shutterstock.com.

Next year, the two local holidays will be on Monday, July 17, and Monday, October 16,  as the festivities of the Virgen del Carmen and Santa Teresa de Jesus fall on a Sunday.

According to the resolution that establishes the working calendar for next year, these holidays are in addition to the national and regional holidays, which will be on 6 January (Epiphany of the Lord), 7 April (Good Friday), 10 April (Easter Monday), 1 May (Labour Day), 24 June (St. John’s Day), 15 August (Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary), 9 October (Day of the Valencian Community), 12 October (Spanish bank holiday), 1 November (All Saints’ Day), 6 December (Constitution Day), 8 December (Immaculate Conception), and 25 December (Nativity of the Lord).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading