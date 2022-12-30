By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 14:33

El Campello has now confirmed its local and national bank holiday dates for 2023. Image: lazyllama/Shutterstock.com.

Next year, the two local holidays will be on Monday, July 17, and Monday, October 16, as the festivities of the Virgen del Carmen and Santa Teresa de Jesus fall on a Sunday.

According to the resolution that establishes the working calendar for next year, these holidays are in addition to the national and regional holidays, which will be on 6 January (Epiphany of the Lord), 7 April (Good Friday), 10 April (Easter Monday), 1 May (Labour Day), 24 June (St. John’s Day), 15 August (Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary), 9 October (Day of the Valencian Community), 12 October (Spanish bank holiday), 1 November (All Saints’ Day), 6 December (Constitution Day), 8 December (Immaculate Conception), and 25 December (Nativity of the Lord).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.