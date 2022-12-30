By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 14:33
El Campello has now confirmed its local and national bank holiday dates for 2023. Image: lazyllama/Shutterstock.com.
According to the resolution that establishes the working calendar for next year, these holidays are in addition to the national and regional holidays, which will be on 6 January (Epiphany of the Lord), 7 April (Good Friday), 10 April (Easter Monday), 1 May (Labour Day), 24 June (St. John’s Day), 15 August (Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary), 9 October (Day of the Valencian Community), 12 October (Spanish bank holiday), 1 November (All Saints’ Day), 6 December (Constitution Day), 8 December (Immaculate Conception), and 25 December (Nativity of the Lord).
