By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 December 2022 • 12:20

Andrew Tate - Image [email protected]_

The young climate activist Greta Thunberg has wormed her way into the records books again, this time for her tweet in response to a dig by recently arrested Andrew Tate.

According to the Mercury on Friday, December 30 the tweet is among the top ten most liked of all time.

Tate, who was arrested along with his brother in Romania overnight on human trafficking charges, had bragged about his range of gas-guzzling cars was contributing to his carbon footprint. The tweet, in which he tagged Thunberg, said that she should send him her email address so he could share with her a full list of the cars he owns.

Thunberg responded a day later saying: “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld***[email protected]”

As of Friday 12 pm the tweet has earned the young activist 236 million views and 3.3 million likes. The comment has also been retweeted more than 627,000 times.

Tate who has been under police scrutiny for some time claims to have made his fortune from running a webcam service in which women were paid to speak to men online. Police began investigating Tate and his brother after two woman claimed that they were being held against their will.

Arrested on Thursday night in Romania, the pair remain in jail accused of human trafficking and sexual crimes.

The timing of his arrest has helped Great Thunberg to make history with her tweet which is now among the most ten liked of all time.

