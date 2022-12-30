Former Arsenal star hospitalised and recovering after suffering minor stroke

By Chris King • 30 December 2022 • 19:09

Marc Overmars, the former Arsenal star was hospitalised after suffering a minor stroke but the Dutchman is now said to be recovering.

Marc Overmars, the former Arsenal and Netherlands star was admitted to hospital last night, Thursday, December 29. The 49-year-old ex-footballer reportedly suffered a minor stroke but is said to be on the mend today, Friday 30.

The Dutchman is currently the director of football for the Belgian Pro League club, Royal Antwerp. They confirmed his health situation in a tweet: “Marc Overmars, director of football affairs at RAFC, became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke”.

Marc Overmars, directeur voetbalzaken van RAFC, is gisterennacht onwel geworden en opgenomen in het ziekenhuis met een licht infarct. Marc stelt het intussen goed maar zal het nog een tijdje rustiger aan moeten doen. pic.twitter.com/RlBTdI5ljR — Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) December 30, 2022

They continued: “Marc is doing well in the meantime, but will have to take it easy for a while. Marc and his family focus on his recovery and do not wish to comment further. RAFC wishes Marc a speedy recovery!”.

Marc en zijn familie focussen op zijn herstel en wensen verder geen commentaar te geven.

RAFC wenst Marc alvast veel beterschap! — Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) December 30, 2022

Overmars will be remembered in England for the three seasons he spent with Premier League side Arsenal. He retired from playing 13 years ago and eventually moved into the role of director for football with Dutch giants Ajax.

A scandal involving inappropriate messages being sent to female colleagues led to Overmars resigning from the famous Amsterdam club last February. In March, he subsequently took over the same role with Royal Antwerp.

