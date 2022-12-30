BREAKING - Famed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died Close
Trending:

Former Arsenal star hospitalised and recovering after suffering minor stroke

By Chris King • 30 December 2022 • 19:09

Image of a football hitting the back of the net. Credit: Bplanet/Shutterstock.com

Marc Overmars, the former Arsenal star was hospitalised after suffering a minor stroke but the Dutchman is now said to be recovering.

 

Marc Overmars, the former Arsenal and Netherlands star was admitted to hospital last night, Thursday, December 29. The 49-year-old ex-footballer reportedly suffered a minor stroke but is said to be on the mend today, Friday 30.

The Dutchman is currently the director of football for the Belgian Pro League club, Royal Antwerp. They confirmed his health situation in a tweet: “Marc Overmars, director of football affairs at RAFC, became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke”.

They continued: “Marc is doing well in the meantime, but will have to take it easy for a while. Marc and his family focus on his recovery and do not wish to comment further. RAFC wishes Marc a speedy recovery!”.

Overmars will be remembered in England for the three seasons he spent with Premier League side Arsenal. He retired from playing 13 years ago and eventually moved into the role of director for football with Dutch giants Ajax.

A scandal involving inappropriate messages being sent to female colleagues led to Overmars resigning from the famous Amsterdam club last February. In March, he subsequently took over the same role with Royal Antwerp.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading