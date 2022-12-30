By Matthew Roscoe • 30 December 2022 • 10:32

Georgian Dream Party chairman causes stir after lashing out at Georgia's president. Image: GOR Photo/Shutterstock.com

CHAIRMAN of the Georgian Dream Party, Irakli Kobakhidze, has caused a political stir in Georgia after lashing out at the country’s president, as reported on Friday, December 30.

Georgian TV channel Imedi reported that the Georgian Dream Party chairman lashed out at Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili.

Following an address by Zurabishvili to participants of the rally against the pardon of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, Kobakhidze said: “Why are you here?

“She is appealing to mothers, fathers and families who suffered from Saakashvili’s regime in the most brutal form,” Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian President had reportedly spoken out about a possible pardon for the imprisoned former leader Mikheil Saakashvili, who was recently diagnosed with 36 different diseases, including tuberculosis and dementia.

According to her, an answer to this question will be “given when the answer is given”.

Zurabishvili said she is distrustful of demonstrations calling for the rejection of pardoning Saakashvili, one of which was held in front of her administration on December 28, as it was attended by persons who are under the control of an unknown person.

Georgian residents at the rally reportedly demanded that the president not release Saakashvili.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Mikheil Saakashvili had been ‘poisoned’ in prison.

On December 5, reports suggested that he had somehow been exposed to a form of metal poisoning while incarcerated in the former Soviet territory.

