BREAKING - Famed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died Close
Trending:

Hairdressers across Belgium are sweeping up and bagging hair clipped from their customers

By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 12:10

Hairdressers across Belgium are sweeping up and bagging hair clipped from their customers. Image: t.max/Shutterstock.com.

They then then handing it over to The Hair Recycle Project which is part of the non-governmental, non-profit organisation Dung Dung.

The organisation then recycles the hair to protect the environment.

The Hair Recycle project feeds locks and tresses into a machine that turns them into matted squares that can be used to absorb oil and other hydrocarbons polluting the environment, or made into biocomposite bags.

Project co-founder Patrick Janssen, explained that 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs) of hair can absorb 7-8 litres of oil and hydrocarbons, and the matted squares can be placed in drains to soak up pollution in water before it reaches a river.

“Our products are all the more ethical as they are manufactured locally, they are not imported from the other side of the planet,” he told Reuters. “They are made here to deal with local problems.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading