By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 12:10

Hairdressers across Belgium are sweeping up and bagging hair clipped from their customers. Image: t.max/Shutterstock.com.

They then then handing it over to The Hair Recycle Project which is part of the non-governmental, non-profit organisation Dung Dung.

The organisation then recycles the hair to protect the environment.

The Hair Recycle project feeds locks and tresses into a machine that turns them into matted squares that can be used to absorb oil and other hydrocarbons polluting the environment, or made into biocomposite bags.

Project co-founder Patrick Janssen, explained that 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs) of hair can absorb 7-8 litres of oil and hydrocarbons, and the matted squares can be placed in drains to soak up pollution in water before it reaches a river.

“Our products are all the more ethical as they are manufactured locally, they are not imported from the other side of the planet,” he told Reuters. “They are made here to deal with local problems.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.