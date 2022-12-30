His Royal Highness Max Margrave of Baden, first cousin to King Charles, passes away aged 89

By Chris King • 30 December 2022 • 0:30

King Charles’ first cousin, His Royal Highness Max Margrave of Baden, passed away in Germany aged 89.

Maximilian, Margrave of Baden, a first cousin of King Charles, passed away in the early hours of today, Thursday, December 29, aged 89. He was the son of Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark, Prince Philip’s older sister.

“Max Margrave of Baden died in the early morning hours of December 29, 2022, in Salem Castle. Since 1963, Max Margrave of Baden was head of the house at the head of the formerly ruling Grand Ducal Baden Princely House, which from 1112 to 1918 provided the sovereigns in the Baden part of today’s federal state of Baden-Württemberg”, read an official statement from the House of Baden.

“His successor as head of the House of Baden is Bernhard Margrave of Baden, the previous hereditary prince”, it added. The family’s official website was updated to pay tribute to His Royal Highness Max Margrave of Baden, the Duke of Zahringen.

“The Margrave led a modest and reclusive lifestyle. He was free from conceit and cultivated good contacts with the people of his homeland. He always had an open ear for people in need, for people who asked him for help”, continued the statement, paying tribute to the late businessman.

There will be two separate memorial services for Maximilian. Employees and friends will be invited to attend the first ceremony. The second one will be for family members and political representatives pointed out the statement.

After growing up in Germany near Lake Constance, at the end of World War II, Max Markgraf von Baden attended the Scottish boarding school of Gordonstoun. Prince Philip and King Charles both went to the same educational facility.

He married the Archduchess Valerie of Austria in 1966 with whom he shared four children and four grandchildren.

