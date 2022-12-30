By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 15:22

Iberdrola to team up with Woza in a bid to shield power lines from climate change. Image: Iberdrola.

The partnership will enable the utility to predict, plan for and quantify weather risks that may cause damage to network assets, Iberdrola confirmed on Wednesday, December 28.

The Basque company will design a programme to determine how climate change and its derivatives – strong winds, torrential rains – may affect Iberdrola’s grids. This will allow Woza to prioritise grid investments or reforms to mitigate these risks.

The aim is to scale this type of solution to the geographies where the group operates. Distribution lines are one of the pillars of the electricity system worldwide, and even more so with the integration of renewable production, the drive for energy efficiency and the improvement of the quality of supply.

Iberdrola, with 1.1 million power lines, aims to reduce faults in distribution networks in forest environments, most of which are due to falling trees and branches caused by weather phenomena caused by climate change.

