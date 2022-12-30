Malaga included in Vogue magazine’s list of 12 best travel destinations for 2023

By Chris King • 30 December 2022 • 23:44

Image of Malaga city. Credit: Google maps - shokry mahsob

Vogue magazine includes Malaga in its list of the 12 best destinations in the world to visit in 2023.

The city of Malaga has been chosen by Vogue magazine as one of the 12 best destinations in the world to travel to in 2023.

Malaga is the only Spanish location in this list, which also includes Guatemala, Canada’s Yukon Territory, the Arctic, Benguerra Island in Mozambique, Basilicata in Italy, Japan, Edinburgh in Scotland, Portugal’s Douro Valley, Singapore, Chilean Patagonia and Rome in Italy.

Vogue highlighted that Malaga is one of the most sought-after cities by Airbnb users. It also pointed out that in the last decade, the city ‘has enjoyed a cultural renaissance’ that has turned it into a lively cultural centre ‘on the beautiful Costa del Sol‘.

‘Several new museums have opened there, including the Pompidou Centre, a treasure trove of modern art housed in a multicoloured glass cube’, detailed Vogue. The prestigious publication went on to highlight its ‘incredible street art, with colourful murals covering entire neighbourhoods’, as reported by malagahoy.es.

