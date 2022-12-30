By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 15:40

More than 8.3 million drivers in Spain now carry their licence on their mobile phone. Image: Directorate General of Traffic.

Anyone interested in downloading the miDGT app on their phone can do so by heading to Google Play Store and searching miDGT.

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) phone app allows, among many other things, the driver or owner of a vehicle to carry both the driving licence and the rest of the vehicle’s documentation on their mobile phone with full legal validity throughout the national territory.

Since March 2020, 20 million accesses to digital driving and circulation licences have been requested, around 2 million updates of contact and address details have been made, more than 6 million queries of the points balance have been made and 170,000 fees have been purchased through the app.

In addition, through the app, users have generated more than 130,000 vehicle reports, requested more than 10,000 duplicates of documentation and have been able to make more than 500,000 queries about the environmental badge, amongst other things.

