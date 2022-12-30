By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 9:39

New year brings new challenge for the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in Rojales (Alicante). Image: Easy Horse Care Centre.

The new year brings a new challenge and for the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre, the challenge is to raise €16,800.

For some months now the rescue centre, based in Rojales, Alicante, has been working hard on its next project to provide and build shelters on-site. Not only will these provide better facilities for the animals in their care but it is a necessary requirement for the centre to be able to obtain their farm licence which will be a game changer for the future of Easy Horse Care.

Founders Sue and Rod Weeding have been doing much of the work themselves on building the shelters and this will continue but Sue explained that: “We have a quote of €16,800 for all the materials which we have been fundraising for but we have now been informed that building materials are expected to skyrocket in price in 2023 and so we desperately want to get all materials before this happens.”

The urgent plea comes as a generous donator has offered to match any donation made so the couple are hopeful they can raise the money needed soon before prices increase.

With materials purchased work can continue on the shelters which will lead to the all-important farm licence. “We believe this is the key to everything,” said Sue. “When we have this we will be eligible for European grants and the council have said when we do this work we will get the licence. When we get the licence we will be able to rehome some of our horses which currently we are not permitted to do.”

If you can help in any way head to the website: www.easyhorsecare.net, email: [email protected] or call (+34) 652 021 980.

