By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 10:38
Palma to create new road to run along Cami dels Reis. Image: Palma City Council.
The project includes for the entire road, which totals 1,380 metres, with lighting, shade-generating trees, street furniture and two lanes for vehicles.
The budget for the works stands at €2,624,962.
The Councillor for Infrastructures, Angelica Pastor, has confirmed the project already has funding. She said: “This is an important demand of the residents of Son Rapinya. We have already started the expropriation of the land last term in order to be able to carry out this project.”
The project has been split into two sections. The rural section which totals 1,200 linear metres and the urban section which is almost 9 metres wide.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.