By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 10:38

Palma to create new road to run along Cami dels Reis. Image: Palma City Council.

The new addition will lighten traffic in this school zone of Palma, as well as creating a safe alternative for accessing the area on foot or by bicycle.

The project includes for the entire road, which totals 1,380 metres, with lighting, shade-generating trees, street furniture and two lanes for vehicles.

The budget for the works stands at €2,624,962.

The Councillor for Infrastructures, Angelica Pastor, has confirmed the project already has funding. She said: “This is an important demand of the residents of Son Rapinya. We have already started the expropriation of the land last term in order to be able to carry out this project.”

The project has been split into two sections. The rural section which totals 1,200 linear metres and the urban section which is almost 9 metres wide.

