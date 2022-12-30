By Guest Writer • 30 December 2022 • 12:52

Outside the Houses of Parliament Credit: WASPI Facebook

SINCE the pension age for UK women was raised from 60 in 2011 a special group WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) was formed in 2015 to lobby parliament.

According to their estimates, more than 212,000 affected women died since they were formed, saving the UK government some £3.18 billion.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) is in the process of conducting a very long-term review of the situation and having decided that the Department of Works and Pension had failed to communicate State Pension age changes to the women affected in July of this year, they have now completed stage 2 of the investigation.

For reasons of their own, they are not however publishing their report until the entire investigation is complete and at a recent meeting the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs committee Amanda Amroliwala (Chief Executive Officer at the PHSO) told WASPI that this will be “within the first quarter” of 2023.

WASPI hope and believe that the PHSO will have the evidence needed to prove that there was maladministration which has caused injustice for up to 3.8 million women and they are currently seeking legal advice on what their next steps should be depending on the outcome of the review.

In addition, they have appointed a new PR and Consultancy agency to obtain more coverage for their campaign and during the latter part of the year, the story has been picked up by several National newspapers as well as Sky News and the BBC.

