By Matthew Roscoe • 30 December 2022 • 10:47

Russia and China set to strengthen military cooperation to form "world order". Image: plavi011/Shutterstock.com

SPEAKING to China’s President Xi Jinping, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin urged the two countries to their strengthen military cooperation, as reported on Friday, December 30.

Talking to each other via video link, the president of Russia and China discussed continued cooperation between the two countries as the Russian president urged for more military strengthening.

“We aim to strengthen cooperation between the Armed Forces of Russia and China,” Putin said.

“Coordination between Moscow and Beijing in the international arena (in the UN, BRICS, G20, SCO) serves to form a just world order based on international law.”

He added: “In the face of a difficult, far from unambiguous international situation, we are ready to build up strategic cooperation, provide each other with opportunities for development, and be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the interests of stability around the world.”

Earlier this week, Russia and China held joint naval drills in the East China Sea.

The Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer and two corvettes of Russia’s Pacific Fleet took part in manoeuvres in the East China Sea.

Back in September, it was reported that Russia and China had agreed on further cooperation between their defence ministries, focused on strengthening contacts between general staff and conducting joint exercises and patrols.

