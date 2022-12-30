Spain’s 2023 working calendar: check out the next year’s bank holidays

By Betty Henderson • 30 December 2022 • 16:30

Get ahead on your 2023 planning by checking out the year’s national bank holidays

WITH 17 different autonomous communities, it can be tricky to work out all of Spain’s different bank holidays. But the new year is nearly here, and today we’re sharing the bank holidays taking place across the country to help you to start planning your 2023!

Friday, January 6

The Epiphany is the first of the Spanish holidays in 2023, taking place next week to mark the Catholic tradition of the Three Kings arriving.

Friday, April 7

The second national holiday is for Good Friday.

Monday, May 1

International Workers’ Day will be a Monday bank holiday

Tuesday, August 15

This Catholic feast day of the Assumption.

Thursday, October 12

Spain’s National Day falls on a Thursday in 2023.

Wednesday, November 1

All Saint’s Day

Wednesday, December 6

This holiday falls on a Wednesday, commemorating Spain’s 1978 Constitution.

Friday, December 8

This bank holiday marks the Catholic feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Monday, December 25

It seems like it was just here, because it was! Christmas Day 2023 falls on a Monday, and will be a national holiday.