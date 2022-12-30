By Matthew Roscoe • 30 December 2022 • 16:00

US basketball community mourns sudden death of 17-year-old Max Sorenson. Image: @HoopCityClassic/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media following the sudden and unexpected death of 17-year-old Max Sorenson, a popular Gillette high school basketball player.

According to local reports from Campbell County, 17-year-old Max Sorenson’s sudden and unexpected death was not a result of a suicide, homicide or drug overdose, although a full autopsy report has not yet been released.

The young basketball player died of a “medical event” at his home Monday, December 26.

Speaking to Cowboy State Daily on December 29, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said that following the medical incident at his home, the high school basketball player was rushed to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette, Wyoming.

However, despite efforts from the doctors, he was pronounced deceased.

The US news outlet reported that Wallem suggested the teenager’s death was more likely due to “a medical condition.”

Tributes flooded social media following the loss of the youngster.

“We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the Thunder Basin basketball team who are playing with heavy hearts after the sudden passing of Max Sorenson,” the Hoop City Classic Twitter account wrote.

We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the Thunder Basin basketball team who are playing with heavy hearts after the sudden passing of Max Sorenson pic.twitter.com/ggy9asvUsN — Hoop City Classic (@HoopCityClassic) December 28, 2022

Thunder Basin High School basketball coach Rory Williams wrote: “Our hearts are broken💔 We lost an amazing young man, friend and teammate. Please lift his family in your prayers now and always. #3 We miss you and love you. We know you’re with Jesus now.”

Our hearts are broken💔 We lost an amazing young man, friend and teammate. Please lift his family in your prayers now and always.

#3 We miss you and love you. We know your with Jesus now.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Rory Williams #BoltsBB (@boltsbb) December 27, 2022

Another person wrote: “Everyone please pray for the Sorenson’s. Most genuine and respectful family you will ever meet. miss you max love you buddy ♥️”

Everyone please pray for the Sorenson’s. Most genuine and respectful family you will ever meet. miss you max love you buddy ♥️ https://t.co/5ppxghgCYJ — McKale Holte (@HolteMckale) December 27, 2022

Days after the young player’s sudden death, his team donned his number three shirt as they paid tribute to their friend.

Sadly, the loss of Max Sorenson follows a number of young basketball players that have died suddenly in recent months.

Back in November, a 13-year-old boy died suddenly after collapsing at a school basketball tryout.

Thirteen-year-old Eric Homersham suddenly collapsed during a basketball tryout at West Island College and reports on November 15 revealed that tragically died.

The 8th grader, who was an avid hockey player, died on November 9 after suffering a sudden collapse.

Prior to the deaths of both Eric and Max, similar incidents occurred this year.

On Wednesday, June 8, a school student-athlete – believed to be 16 years old – died after collapsing during after-school basketball practice.

The young athlete, who attended the Bayside High School in New York City, New York, died after collapsing during an ‘after-school conditioning’ training session.

The death of the unnamed student came a few months after three young athletes in the US died while playing the sport.

On February 5, 15-year-old Preston Settles collapsed during a game at Brooks School in North Andover.

Settles stopped breathing during the game and was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where doctors shocked his heart eight times but could not get it to start again on its own.

At the hospital, the teenager was placed on an automatic CPR machine and breathing tube, several hours before Settles began breathing again.

He was then airlifted to Tufts Medical Centre and placed on life support before later being taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday, February 27.

On February 8, Cameran Wheatley, a 17-year-old senior at Bremen High School, collapsed during a basketball game against Chicago High School at about 9:20 pm before dying later at Christ Hospital.

On the same day, Devonte Mumphrey collapsed and died during a Yellowjackets’ basketball game after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.

Devonte, 15, was a basketball standout who was nominated for Mr Texas Basketball Player of the Week after scoring 45 points in a single game in January. As a freshman, Mumphrey was named the District Newcomer of the Year.

In Spain, Dani Gómez, an 18-year-old player from the Peñas Huesca Basketball Club, died suddenly and unexpectedly.

His club, Peñas Huesca Basketball Club – located in the north of the autonomous community of Aragon, Spain – announced that the young player had died late on Tuesday, August 23.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.